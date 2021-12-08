SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

