SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.