Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Shares Up 6.2%

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $38.06. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

Severn Trent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVTRF)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

