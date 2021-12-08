Shopping Price Tops $27.09 on Major Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $24.35 million and $558,299.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $27.09 or 0.00053741 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,042 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

