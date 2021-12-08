Sicart Associates LLC Acquires 11,539 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

