Sicart Associates LLC Sells 550 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,607 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 191,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,045. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

