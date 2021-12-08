Sicart Associates LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 4.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of ALB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,280. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,856,108. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

