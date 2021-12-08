Sicart Associates LLC Sells 57,350 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,350 shares during the quarter. Cars.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Cars.com worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $40,267,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cars.com by 12,600.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 689,270 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cars.com by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.44. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

