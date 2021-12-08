Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.50.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

