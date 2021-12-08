Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SWIR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $634.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

