Silgan Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silgan in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Silgan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Silgan alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Silgan has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Silgan by 17.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Silgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Silgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.