Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Up to $72.10

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.10, but opened at $75.86. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 899 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

