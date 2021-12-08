SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $324.12 and last traded at $319.86, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.77.

Specifically, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,630 shares of company stock worth $24,921,569 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.98. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 476.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

