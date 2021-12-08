Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

