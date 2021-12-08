SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

