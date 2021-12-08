SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target raised by Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.