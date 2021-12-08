Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

