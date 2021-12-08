Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of SWBI opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $863.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.