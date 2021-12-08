Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Snap were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

SNAP opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

