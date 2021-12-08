Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.