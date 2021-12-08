SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 12000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

SOHO China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHOF)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

