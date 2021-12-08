Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $10.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 million to $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $58.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 223,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

