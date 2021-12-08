Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

DOCU stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day moving average is $267.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.97 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

