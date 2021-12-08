Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

