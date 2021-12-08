Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 119.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE:NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.82 and a 200 day moving average of $604.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

