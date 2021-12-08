Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $64.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.