SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

