SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,588 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after buying an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 309.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,607. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87.

