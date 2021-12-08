SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $109.34. 8,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 5,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.