SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Boosted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. The stock had a trading volume of 235,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

