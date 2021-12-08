SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $514.03. 60,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

