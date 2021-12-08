SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Shares Up 2.4%

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.07. 27,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 60,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 420,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares during the period.

