SPINDLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $300.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $672,246.63 and $300.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,220.45 or 0.99569456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00049192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00289020 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.00434310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00189972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009644 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000991 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

