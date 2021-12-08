Spire Wealth Management Buys 45,175 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 3.16% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $352,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.