Spire Wealth Management Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.88. 4,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,109. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

