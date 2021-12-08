Spire Wealth Management Has $53.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $53,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.94 and its 200 day moving average is $414.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $334.08 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

