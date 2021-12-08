Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

FUND opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

