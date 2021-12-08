Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.33 ($76.78).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €62.70 ($70.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.64. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a 1-year high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.