StableXSwap Price Reaches $1.54 on Exchanges (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and $1,168.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,124.65 or 0.99025734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00051294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.72 or 0.00854870 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

