Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.98. 4,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Specifically, Director Eli Samaha acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $888,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,644,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

