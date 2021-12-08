STASIS EURO Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $112.49 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

