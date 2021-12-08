State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Lowered by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318,228 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.38% of State Street worth $111,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 1,120.6% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

STT opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

