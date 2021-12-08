State Street Corp Decreases Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,154 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of PaySign worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PaySign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,463 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYS stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

