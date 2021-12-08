State Street Corp Has $365,000 Stock Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Progenity worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progenity by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,223 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 244.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.19. Progenity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROG. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Progenity in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

