State Street Corp Has $377,000 Holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 83,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELOX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

