State Street Corp Makes New $388,000 Investment in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of JanOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JanOne by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JanOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAN stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.49. JanOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

JanOne, Inc focuses on developing treatments for diseases that cause severe pain. It aims to reduce the need for opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. The firm also provides solutions for non-addictive pain medications. Its lead candidate JAN101 is for treating peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that affects over 8.5 million Americans.

