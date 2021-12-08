State Street Corp Purchases New Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

FET stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.71. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.98.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.