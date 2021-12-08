State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 274,427 Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COCP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the first quarter valued at $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 64.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.