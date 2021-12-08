State Street Corp Sells 357,716 Shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357,716 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Trecora Resources worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 million, a PE ratio of -439.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

