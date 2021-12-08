Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.16

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

