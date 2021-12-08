Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.16

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.82.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.
About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
